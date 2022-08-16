ELKHORN — Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran spent the 2021 girls golf season neck and neck as the programs vied for the Rock Valley title.
In the end, the Warriors prevailed by three shots at the conference tournament.
ELKHORN — Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran spent the 2021 girls golf season neck and neck as the programs vied for the Rock Valley title.
In the end, the Warriors prevailed by three shots at the conference tournament.
The two programs seem to be the cream of the crop in the RVC once again and shared the team title at Monday’s first league mini meet contested at Alpine Valley Resort.
Both schools shot 191, bettering third-place East Troy (216) by a wide margin.
Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot a 1-over 37 to claim medalist honors. She drove it on the fringe of the downhill par-4 third hole that measured 303 yards, going on to convert for a birdie. Schmidt added six pars and a pair of bogeys.
“Payton played very steady today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Her putting was solid as well with 16 putts on the day.”
Jefferson junior Grace Behm shot 48, tying for fifth individually. Junior Claudia Maze and sophomore Annika Bilau both shot 53s to round out the team’s tally.
“It was an exciting first meet in the RVC season to tie for first with Lakeside,” coach Schmidt said. “Alpine Valley always plays as one of the tougher conference courses but overall we handled it well.
“Grace Behm had an outstanding day out of our No. 3 slot, firing 48. Claudia chipped in a contributing score in her first RVC meet ever.”
For the Warriors, senior Ava Heckmann carded a 43, tying for second individually with East Troy junior Ella Pernitzke. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 44, finishing fourth, while junior Breezy Roman shot 49 and senior Chloe Berg carded a 55.
The next RVC mini meet is on Monday in Edgerton.
Team scores: Jefferson 191, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 216, Edgerton 230, McFarland 231, Turner 253, Clinton 266, Evansville 272.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.