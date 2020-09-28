The Fort Atkinson girls golf team will be able to play at its regional on Wednesday, according to Fort Athletic Director Steve Mahoney.
Last Tuesday the Blackhawks suspended all sporting events for two weeks following Fort Atkinson High School’s decision to switch to all-virtual classes as positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Jefferson County.
That meant the earliest sporting events were able to start up again was set at Monday, Oct. 5, but there will be a special waiver for the girls golf team to compete at its WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.
Last season the Blackhawks advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional after a fourth-place finish at regionals. The Kettle Moraine regional — which includes Fort Atkinson — will also have Elkhorn Area, Kenosha Indian Trail, Burlington, Kettle Moraine, Westosha Central, Badger/Williams Bay and Mukwonago.
Tee times begin at 9 a.m.
The only other local girls golf team competing this fall is Lakeside Lutheran, who will golf at a WIAA Division 2 regional Wednesday at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
The Warriors regional includes Madison Edgewood, East Troy, Southwestern co-op, Darlington, Prairie du Chien, Lancaster and Wisconsin Dells.
