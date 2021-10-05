KENOSHA — Fort Atkinson senior Natalie Kammer shot 99 to tie for 29th place and did not advance out of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional held at The Club at Strawberry Creek.
Kammer, playing as an individual, shot 47 on the front nine and 52 on the back nine.
“It was an absolutely pleasant day to be able to walk around the course with Natalie and Coach Aly as well as her parents, grandparents and the others who were there to watch her play,” Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. “She has a phenomenal support system, which definitely was evident throughout the whole year. That was especially evident today watching her finish up her high school golfing career.
“Natalie’s score definitely isn’t representative of the kind of golfer she is. She played the course extremely well in the practice round. Today’s round, she was just a little off on some shots that caused her to have higher scores than she should have. She had a few extremely bad breaks. And there’s no question that fatigue played a major role in the round. She will never use that as an excuse, but I know that she has been very tired from the long season and her health condition. Again, not using that as an excuse, but it is definitely part of the whole picture.
“She has been a huge part of the girls program and she will be missed dearly. She has been a great role model and continues to be. But she has left her legacy not only on the program but with the team and how they feel about her.”
Kettle Moraine senior Jenna Anderson shot a one-under-par round of 71 and won a playoff over Union Grove junior Norah Roberts and Milton junior Hannah Dunk for medalist honors.
Union Grove shot 310 to win the team title and Westosha Central (317) also advanced.
Anderson, Dunk and Kettle Moraine senior Madeline Fiebig (73) got the individual bids to next week’s state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.