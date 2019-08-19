EDGERTON — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team took 11th place at the Stoughton Scramble on Monday at Coachman’s Resort in Edgerton.
The Blackhawks shot a 75 as a team, including four first-round birdies at the 13-team scramble. Fort Atkinson finished just three strokes away from a top-six finish.
“While most teams played their top players to win today, we used this as an opportunity to get better as an entire team and get the girls with little-to-no varsity experience a chance to show what they could do under tournament pressure,” Blackhawks head coach Joe Leibman said. “They did not disappoint. Every player contributed on multiple occasions.”
Leibman said he was especially impressed with junior Eden Portugal, junior Sarah Mepham and freshman Rachel Edwards, who are all newcomers.
“All three have not played much golf before this year and we can already see a huge improvement from them since we first began,” Leibman said.
“With their great attitude and willingness to learn, we expect greater things from them as they get more experience and practice in,” Leibman added.
Other contributors on the day included sophomore Natalie Kammer, junior Brooke Leibman, and junior Anna Schoenike, who had one of the Blackhawks’ best highlights of the day.
“She crushed a 250-yard drive down the middle of the fairway, hit her approach to about 20 feet away and calmly rolled in the putt for birdie on the Par 4 seventh hole,” Leibman said.
For Kammer and Brooke Leibman, consistency was the name of the game on Monday.
“Natalie and Brooke were consistent all day, hitting very well off the tee and hitting some timely approach shots,” Leibman said.
The Blackhawks will hit the links again Thursday with an invite at Milton at Oak Ridge.
“We still have to work very hard in improving our short game and shots under 100 yards,” Leibman said. “We left a lot of strokes out there which could have catapulted our team score near the top of the leaderboard. Our goal for the day was to get better as a team. We did that.”
