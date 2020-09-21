LAKE MILLS — Maya Heckmann went sub-40 to lead the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team to a 184-214 dual victory over Watertown Monday at Lake Mills Golf Course.

The Warrior senior carded a 37, which was 10 shots lower than any other golfer at the dual. Heckmann started her day with four straight pars and knocked in a birdie on the par-3 17th hole.

Sophomore Ava Heckmann finished second at the dual with a 47. Lauren Lostetter recorded a 49 golfing out of the No. 3 spot. Ella Butzine and Brooke Parkhurst both fired 51s for Lakeside.

Watertown was led by Maddie Fischer, who scored a 51. Riley Lang was close behind was a 52.

