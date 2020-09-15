LAKE MILLS — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team is hoping to peak at the right time. Again.
The Blackhawks were led by a runner-up finish by Rachel Edwards in a 199-218 dual loss to Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
“Rachel has been solid the last couple days,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “She’s been working hard in practice and her hard work is paying off. Just a few adjustments and she’s absorbing everything.”
Edwards collected one par on the day.
Warrior senior Maya Heckmann finished first at the dual with a 40. Heckmann pared five straight holes from No. 12 to No. 16. Sister Ava Heckmann took third overall with a 51.
Lauren Lostetter carded a 53, while Kaylea Affeld fired a 55 for the Warriors.
Fort’s Taylor Dressler tied Affeld with a 55 and like Edwards, continues to improve.
“Taylor Dressler has been working on some things,” Leibman said. “She’s becoming who we thought she would be. She’s more comfortable with what she’s been working on.”
Fort Atkinson’s fourth score of the day came from Sarah Mepham. Her day was highlighted with a par on the par-3 12th hole.
Leibman confirmed Tuesday that the WIAA is planning to hold postseason events this season for golf. Last year the Blackhawks went winless in duals, but ended up advancing to the sectional round.
“Last year that was special. We challenged them during a frustration season. Making sectionals, that was our super bowl,” Leibman said. “Now we talked from the beginning, let’s not be satisfied. Let’s keep playing until they tell us we can’t. Making it to sectionals is one of our goals, but we want to move past that.”
Fort Atkinson is currently scheduled for three more regular season events. The Blackhawks’ regional is scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.
A postseason isn’t just good news for Fort Atkinson. Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter said earlier in the year she felt like the Warriors had a chance to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
Last season the Heckmann sisters both made it to state. They’ll have another chance to play on the biggest stage together.
According to Leibman, the state tournament is set to be held at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.
“I’m really excited with our scores today,” Leibman said. “Hopefully we will peak at the end of the season.”
