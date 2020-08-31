HARTFORD — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann finished in the top 10 at the 20-team Hartford Invitational Monday at Washington County Course.
Heckmann’s 83 was good for ninth overall in the 98-player field and helped the Warriors to a 13th-place finish. Lakeside collected 395 strokes as a team. Brookfield Central finished first with 328 strokes.
Brookfield’s Sarah Balding came in first at the invitational with a 74.
“We had some great competition today, a very challenging course and lots of strong golf programs,” Lakeside head coach Kyra Lostetter said.
Heckmann was steady throughout the day, scoring a 42 on the front nine and a 41 on the back. Heckmann recorded a par-3 birdie on the fourth hole and never recorded a score more than six on any hole.
Ava Heckmann came in second for the Warriors with a 101. It was a 51 on the front nine and a 50 on the back nine for Heckmann. Three shots behind was teammate Kaylea Affeld with a 104. Affeld scored a 57 on the front nine, but fired a 47 on the back nine.
The Warriors’ team score was rounded out with Lauren Lostetter, who shot 107 strokes on the day. Like Affeld, Lostetter struggled a bit on the front nine with 59, but found success on the back nine holes with a 48.
“Extremely proud of the ladies, playing a game they love,” Kyra Lostetter said. “A couple of ladies had their personal best on the back nine.”
Ella Butzine carded a 110 for Lakeside Lutheran.
