WATERTOWN — Maya Heckmann was the lone golfer to shoot in the 30s as the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team defeated Watertown in a dual Friday morning at Watertown Country Club.
Heckmann — a senior — shot a 39 to help the Warriors to a 187 in the nine-hole match. Sophomore Ava Heckmann finished second at the meet with a 46.
Kaylea Affeld recorded a 48, while Ella Butzink fired a 54. Lauren Lostetter rounded out the Warrior five with a 55.
The Goslings were led by Maddie Fischer, who shot a 56.
