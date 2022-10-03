PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt punched a return ticket to the state tournament by tying for second with a round of 82 at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Schmidt, who placed second at last season’s state tournament, shot 40 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole in tying with Portage senior Ella Denure. Lancaster junior Brianna Kirsch won the 47-player event with a 6-over round of 78.
A lot can and will happen at golf sectionals with eight teams vying for two coveted spots over just 18 holes.
When the dust settled in western Wisconsin late in the afternoon Monday, Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran were both on the outside looking in.
Lancaster took the team title with a score of 381 and Edgewood (396) held off La Crosse Aquinas (397) for the final qualifying berth. Jefferson, in search of the program’s first state tournament appearance, shot 402 and took fourth. Lakeside Lutheran, looking to make two state tournaments in three seasons, shot 403 and took fifth.
For the Eagles, sophomore Annika Bilau shot 98, junior Claudia Maze shot 110 and junior Grace Behm shot 112.
“Disappointing day overall for the girls as we missed advancing by six shots,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “This was definitely not our best round today. Prairie du Chien Country Club is a really tough track and the scores were high across the board. We just couldn’t avoid the big numbers today like we usually do.
“I told them after that it’s ok to be disappointed, that means you care, but you’ll look back on it in a few weeks and you’ll have a conference championship trophy and a regional title to show for it. It’s the worst part about coaching there is, seeing the disappointment on their faces after. Golf is a humbling sport, but it teaches great life lessons. You get knocked down and then you get back up and go again. We return four out of our five players for next year’s team and have a good group improving on the JV team as well.
“Payton didn’t have her best stuff today, but she made it work. The back nine was a struggle and she scrambled around a bit. She was extremely disappointed the team didn’t get through, but the girls were excited for her to advance. Looking forward to coaching Payton again up at University Ridge.”
Junior Breezy Roman shot 94 to lead the Warriors. Lakeside senior Ava Heckmann, who shot 99, caps a career in which she played in three state tournaments. Seniors Chloe Berg (101) and Marin Riesen (109) rounded out the team’s tally.
The WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament will be held Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Team scores: Lancaster 381, Edgewood 396, La Crosse Aquinas 397, Jefferson 402, Lakeside Lutheran 403, Arcadia-Independence 411, East Troy 421, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 439.
