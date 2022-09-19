EVANSVILLE — Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 187 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran by seven shots to win the season’s final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held Monday at Evansville Golf Club.
The Eagles had the low two rounds individually as junior Payton Schmidt shot 41 and sophomore Annika Bilau fired a 44. Junior Grace Behm and senior Lillian Kamenick both shot 51 to round out the teams tally.
“Not our best team score, but we will take the win for sure,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Evansville is a tough track and we had a few girls pretty upset with their scores tonight, which is a good thing. It shows me there is a little fire in them.
“Annika really struggled on the range in warmups and on her first two holes. Then she turned it on and played great, firing a 44. Last week, it was Payton’s putter that was not cooperating. In the last two rounds, it’s been her driver. She’s just not hitting fairways like usual, so she is scrambling a lot. That’s golf.
“Really proud of Lilly. She had a rough round on Saturday, but her 51 was huge tonight. We are looking for a good finish at conference to take some momentum into the postseason.”
For Lakeside Lutheran, senior Ava Heckmann shot 47 to tie for fourth, senior Chloe Berg shot 48 to finish tied sixth, junior Breezy Roman shot 49 and sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 50.
For Cambridge, which shot 246 to place sixth, junior Alexis Viola shot 52, sophomore Katherine Brown shot 59, sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 63 and sophomore Hannah Larsen shot 72.
The Rock Valley Conference meet is today at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. Jefferson has a 2.5 point lead over Lakeside in the conference race and can secure the league title with a first or second place finish.
Team scores: Jefferson 187, Lakeside Lutheran 194, East Troy 203, McFarland 213, Edgerton 225, Cambridge 246, Beloit Turner 248, Clinton 253, Evansville 272.
