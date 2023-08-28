EDGERTON -- Jefferson's girls golf team shot 345 to win Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club, breaking the school's 18-hole scoring record by six strokes.

Senior Payton Schmidt continued her season-long tear, shooting even-par 72 to handily claim medalist accolades. She made four birdies against four bogies on the day. On the front nine, she birdied the par-4 second, par-4 fourth and par-5 sixth holes en route to shooting 2-under 34. On the back nine, she carded a birdie at the par-5 15th sandwiched around a couple bogies to shoot 2-over 38.

  
