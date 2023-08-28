Jefferson senior Payton Schmidt hits an approach shot during Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club. Schmidt, who made four birdies, shot an even-par round of 72 for the Eagles, who posted a new school 18-hole scoring record of 345 to win the team championship.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Reagan Gebhart tees off during Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club. Gebhart shot 90 and took third overall for the Warriors, who shot 401 as a team to finish second.
Jefferson senior Payton Schmidt hits an approach shot during Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club. Schmidt, who made four birdies, shot an even-par round of 72 for the Eagles, who posted a new school 18-hole scoring record of 345 to win the team championship.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Reagan Gebhart tees off during Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club. Gebhart shot 90 and took third overall for the Warriors, who shot 401 as a team to finish second.
EDGERTON -- Jefferson's girls golf team shot 345 to win Monday's Edgerton Invitational at Towne Country Club, breaking the school's 18-hole scoring record by six strokes.
Senior Payton Schmidt continued her season-long tear, shooting even-par 72 to handily claim medalist accolades. She made four birdies against four bogies on the day. On the front nine, she birdied the par-4 second, par-4 fourth and par-5 sixth holes en route to shooting 2-under 34. On the back nine, she carded a birdie at the par-5 15th sandwiched around a couple bogies to shoot 2-over 38.
