Eagles win conference title

Jefferson’s girls golf team won the Rock Valley Conference tournament and the overall league title at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan on Tuesday. Pictured from left are sophomore Annika Bilau, junior Payton Schmidt, junior Grace Behm and senior Lillian Kamenick. Not pictured is junior Claudia Maze.

 Contributed

DELAVAN — After weathering a rain delay, the Eagles returned to the course trying to hold onto their lead in the conference tournament.

Jefferson did so, and as a result claimed its first league championship since three consecutive titles from 2015-17.

Load comments