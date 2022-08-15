GIRLS GOLF Girls golf: Jefferson's Schmidt third at Balance & Believe Shoot Out Aug 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON — Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot 79 to place third overall at the Balance & Believe Shoot Out contested Monday at Blackhawk Country Club.The Eagles shot 386 as a team, placing fourth in the eight-team field.Schmidt produced one of three sub-80 rounds on the day. Bay Port junior Adalyn Johnston took medalist honors with a 76 and Beloit Memorial junior Sarah Ramsden carded a 78 to place second.Sophomore Annika Bilau (94), junior Grace Behm (106) and senior Lillian Kamenick (107) also scored for the Eagles, who open Rock Valley play today at Abbey Springs Golf Course in Fontana.“I’m proud of the girls today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We played another tough track in Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.“Payton had a solid day minus a double bogey on a par 3. AJ stayed away from the big numbers today and Lilly had a nice bounce back round as well.”Team scores: Oregon 368, Whitefish Bay 371, Bay Port 382, Jefferson 386, Edgewood 399, Madison West 415, Mount Horeb 435, Verona 436.RVC SCRAMBLEAVALON — Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt and Cambridge’s Katherine Brown teamed to win the Rock Valley Conference Scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course on Friday.Schmidt, Jefferson’s No. 1 player, and Brown, Cambridge’s No. 5 golfer, shot 71.Jefferson’s Annika Bilau and East Troy’s Gianna Dedicle won a tiebreaker for second place after carding a 79.Lakeside’s Breezy Roman and Turner’s Lillyann Watters also shot 79.Jefferson’s Claudia Maze and East Troy’s Ella Pernitzke shot 83, placing fourth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
