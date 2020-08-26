PORTAGE — Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Joe Leibman had the highlight of his coaching career Wednesday.
At the ninth hole of the Portage Invitational, junior Natalie Kammer sank a 127-yard eagle to help the Fort Atkinson girls golf team to a 436 at the invitational held at Portage Country Club.
“Her (Kammer) mom was standing by in the gallery and as soon as she hit it, her mom said, ‘go in the hole,’” Leibman said. “We didn’t see it, but we knew it was a good shot.
“I was walking up the fairway with Natalie and I said, ‘I don’t know, I think that was pretty good.’”
Kammer thought it was a little long.
“As we got closer I said, ‘That thing is in.’’ Leibman said.
“There were high-fives, we halted play. It was a great moment. She was tickled pink and beaming with joy. One of those memories she will never ever forget in her life.”
Kammer led the Blackhawks to a seventh-place finish at the invitational with an 87. The score was good for a tie at the third overall spot at the seven-team invitational.
Kammer was just one shot short of tying the second-place score.
“She was just very consistent today,” Leibman said. “Probably the best putting performance she has had in a long time.”
Portage won its own invitational with a team score of 382. Sophie Denure led the host Warriors with a day-best 74.
Brooke Leibman once again was the Blackhawks’ No. 2 scorer, as she finished with a 105 on the day.
“She’s just consistently giving us a good, solid effort,” Leibman said.
Rachel Edwards and Sarah Mepham rounded out Fort Atkinson’s team score with a 120 and 124, respectively.
