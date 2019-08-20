ELKHORN — The Cambridge Blue Jays won the first Rock Valley mini meet of the season on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 199 at the meet hosted by East Troy at Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn.
Jefferson collected a 234 at the 9-hole conference meet, good for third, just four strokes behind second-place Lakeside Lutheran (230).
For the Blue Jays, it was Aubrie Pero and Mary Hommen leading the way. Both shot 43s, which was tied for the lowest-score at the meet.
Pero finished with five pars on the day while Hommen ended with three.
Hailee Sundquist finished eight strokes behind with a 51. Alyssa Pero rounded out Cambridge’s 199 with a 62.
Kat Toepfer collected 64 strokes for the Blue Jays.
Ainsley Howard, golfing out of the No. 3 spot, finished with the low score for the Eagles with a 50. Not far behind was Courtney Dreager, who ended with a 51. Hailey Milbrath also stayed in the 50s, shooting a 59.
Clara Ball and Val Schamens shot a 74 and 77 for the Eagles, respectively.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann collected the third-lowest stroke count on Tuesday, finishing with a score of 45.
Kaylea Affeld was second on the Warriors with a 56. Grace Thomas and Lauren Lostetter rounded out the Warriors’ 230 with a 63 and 66, respectively.
Jefferson, Cambridge and Lakeside Lutheran will be back in action on Wednesday at Rock Valley mini meet held at Lake Mills Golf Course. Golf starts at 3:30 p.m.
