Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks picked it up in the postseason, advancing through regionals and placing eighth at sectionals. Fort Atkinson ended the season with a 0-5-1 dual record, but fell in a few close ones. The Blackhawks also were selected to the all-academic state team last season.
Coach’s resume: Joe Leibman enters his second year as head coach and his third in the program.
Top returners: Junior Natalie Kammer returns as the Blackhawks’ No. 1 golfer.
“Natalie is our workhorse,” Leibman said. “She is very passionate about the game of golf.”
Leibman noted that Kammer spent the summer playing in state junior events.
“Natalie is going to achieve some great things this year and we believe the rest of the state will begin to notice as well,” Leibman said.
Seniors Brooke Leibman and Taylor Dressler also look to be key contributors for Fort Atkinson.
“Taylor’s game continues to improve and has the potential to help us improve quite a bit as a team this year,” Leibman said. “Her short game is very good and her touch and feel around the greens are even better.
“Rachel is hitting the ball farther and straighter and continues to improve in every area of her game. Her calm demeanor both on and off the course is a huge attribute to her continued success.”
Fort Atkinson also returns Sarah Mepham and Eden Portugal. Both are seniors in their second year in the program.
Departing players: The Blackhawks lost Anna Schoenike to graduation, but Leibman said the team is counting on Mepham and Portgual to fill her production.
Season thoughts: “We have 80 percent of our starting lineup back and we want to use our experience as a strength to build off of our momentum from last year’s sectional-qualifying team,” Leibman said. “This is a very close team and everyone gets along extremely well. They have a lot of fun together, but they also put in the time and hard work to keep improving as a team to represent their school and community of Fort Atkinson.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors won the Rock Valley Conference Tournament, but the Cambridge Blue Jays still ended up winning the conference title. Maya and Ava Heckmann both qualified for the Division 2 state tournament.
Coach’s resume: Head coach Kyra Lostetter enters her sixth season with Lakeside Lutheran.
Top returners: The Heckmann sisters return as the Warriors top golfers. Senior Maya Heckmann was the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. At the Division 2 state tournament in 2018, she took 12th, while in 2019 she finished 11th.
Sister Ava Heckmann enters her sophomore year after she placed 17th at the state championship in 2019.
Junior Kaylea Affeld and sophomore Lauren Lostetter also return to the Warriors.
Departing players: The Warriors need to replace their No. 2 golfer — Grace Thomas — from last year’s team. Senior Ella Butzine looks to crack into the Warrior five.
Season thoughts: “This was Lakeside’s year to win a conference title and possibly qualify for state as a team,” Lostetter said. “We have the most talent Lakeside has ever had as a full varsity team.
“There are no guarantees for a state tournament in the fall or the spring, but the Lakeside girls need to and want to play their favorite sport this fall.”
