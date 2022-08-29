Eagles win Edgerton Invite

Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 365 to win Monday’s Edgerton Invitational at Edgerton Towne Country Club. Pictured from left are senior Lillian Kamenick, sophomores Annika Bilau and Kadence Should and juniors Payton Schmidt and Grace Behm.

 Contributed

EDGERTON — Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot 74 to claim medalist honors at the Edgerton Invitational on Monday at Edgerton Towne Country Club, leading the Eagles to a first-place finish as a team.

Jefferson shot 365. Lakeside Lutheran (390) took second while McFarland (403) finished third.

