COTTAGE GROVE — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost a Badger-East dual to Monona Grove 194 to 211 at Door Greek Golf Course on Tuesday.

Monona Grove’s Lauren Reed won medalist honors with a round of 41.Lauren Wessels led Fort with a round of 48. Rachel Edwards (51), Olivia Rue (56) and Abby Peterson (56) also scored.

