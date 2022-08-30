Girls golf: Silver Eagles defeat Blackhawks Aug 30, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Fort Atkinson senior Rachel Edwards hits a tee shot during Tuesday’s dual versus Monona Grove at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Calahan Steed Buy Now Fort Atkinson sophomore Lauren Wessels hits an iron shot during Tuesday’s dual versus Monona Grove at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COTTAGE GROVE — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost a Badger-East dual to Monona Grove 194 to 211 at Door Greek Golf Course on Tuesday.Monona Grove’s Lauren Reed won medalist honors with a round of 41.Lauren Wessels led Fort with a round of 48. Rachel Edwards (51), Olivia Rue (56) and Abby Peterson (56) also scored.Fort has its first home match of the season at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club versus Beaver Dam on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
