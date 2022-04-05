LAKE MILLS — Kaci Everson scored four times and the Lake Mills girls soccer team earned its first victory of the season, topping visiting Wayland Academy 7-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Addie Ninneman opened the scoring in the fourth minute followed by an Olivia Klubertanz goal in the seventh minute. Everson then scored in the 28th, 29th and 30th minutes for a first-half hat trick. Nev Ninneman added a goal shortly before halftime and Everson, who also had an assist, found the back of the net in the 51st minute for the final margin. Addie Ninneman had a pair of assists.
L-Cats goalie Ryleigh Kulow faced no shots on goal.
“This was an all around great team win,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We really had some fantastic combinations that led to goals. We really wanted to challenge ourselves to put more in the back of the net after not converting on enough chances Tuesday night against Big Foot.
“Our defense is doing a nice job finding our shape too. Kaci really played at a high level tonight, scoring three in less than three minutes. It was great to see the girls all so excited and supportive of one another.”
The L-Cats travel to play Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
LAKE MILLS 7, WAYLAND ACADEMY 0
Wayland 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 6 1 — 7
First half: LM — A. Ninneman (Everson), 3:53, Klubertanz (A. Ninneman), 6:06, Everson, 27:50, Everson (Cefalu), 28:58, Everson, 29:57, N. Ninneman, 37:30.
Second half: LM — Everson (A. Ninneman), 50:56.
Saves: WA (Nash 10, Mwai 5) 15; LM (Kulow) 0.
EAST TROY 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team lost to visiting East Troy 5-0 in a nonconference game to open the season on Tuesday.
The Trojans’ Jolie Thompson scored in the sixth, 45th and 46th minutes for her hat trick and Callie Nelson (65th minute) and Becca Barber (80th minute) added goals.
Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson had nine saves. The Warriors were outshot, 14-1.
The Warriors travel to face Stoughton on Thursday.
CRAIG 6, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER — Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead Janesville Craig to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater’s girls soccer team.
Craig led 1-0 at half before pulling away thanks to five goals the second half.
CRAIG 6, WHITEWATER 0
Janesville Craig 1 5 — 6
Whitewater 0 0 — 0
First Half
C--Grace Brown (Liz Pierson) 7:00.
Second Half
C--Brown 43:00. C--Pierson (Ema Frick) 73:00. C--Pierson (Frick) 73:00. C--Lilli Rick 75:00. C-Rick 78:00.
Saves--Abby Trapp (C) 0, Whitewater 12.
