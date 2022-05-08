Watertown senior defender Madilyn Brunner (11) challenges Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Kat Kessler (8) for possession during a Badger Conference girls soccer match on Friday at Landsverk Stadium. Watertown won 3-2.
Watertown junior midfielder Madilynn Braatz (14) celebrates with teammates Ryanna Bilgrien (7), Madilyn Brunner (11) and Alexis Huebner (1) after scoring a first half goal against Fort Atkinson on Friday at Landsverk Stadium. The Goslings won 3-2.
Watertown senior defender Madilyn Brunner (11) challenges Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Kat Kessler (8) for possession during a Badger Conference girls soccer match on Friday at Landsverk Stadium. Watertown won 3-2.
Watertown junior midfielder Madilynn Braatz (14) celebrates with teammates Ryanna Bilgrien (7), Madilyn Brunner (11) and Alexis Huebner (1) after scoring a first half goal against Fort Atkinson on Friday at Landsverk Stadium. The Goslings won 3-2.
WATERTOWN -- Natalia Cortes scored two second half goals as Watertown’s girls soccer team defeated Fort Atkinson 3-2 in a Badger Conference match on Friday at Landsverk Stadium.
Watertown (3-7-1, 2-4 in conference) led 1-0 at halftime on a Maddie Braatz goal at the 29-minute mark. Sophomore Lily Oiler sent a beautiful corner kick into the box that junior Maddie Braatz slotted into the net.
The Goslings went up 2-0 early in the second half with Cortes converted a penalty kick in the 42nd minute after a Fort handball in the box was called.
Paige Riggs and Abby Branaman scored one minute apart for Fort Atkinson (2-8-1, 0-4-1) to tie the match at 2-2 at the 59-minute mark, but Cortes responded with the game-winner 30 seconds later.
“We were able to find some scoring success before Fort’s two consecutive goals took the air out of the stadium,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Allweil said. “The girls did a good job of getting right back at it in the attack to secure a win that they worked hard for. To answer back seconds after losing a two goal lead was impressive.”
Cianna Boettcher made seven saves for the Goslings and senior goalie Laura Peterson stopped eight shots for Fort.
WATERTOWN 3, FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort Atkinson 0 2 — 2
Watertown 1 2 — 3
W — Braatz (Oiler) 29:00
W — Cortes 42:00
FA — Riggs 58:00
FA — Branaman 59:00
W — Cortes 60:00
Saves — FA (Peterson 8), W (Boettcher 7)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
BEAVER DAM -- The Fort Atkinson girls soccer team lost a conference game to host Beaver Dam 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Blackhawks host Mount Horeb on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.