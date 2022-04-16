LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills girls soccer team beat Jefferson and tied Delavan-Darien at its home quadrangular on Saturday.
The L-Cats (5-0-2) opened the day with a 2-0 victory against the Eagles, scoring twice after halftime. Junior Kaci Everson scored unassisted in the 56th minute and sophomore Addison Roberts doubled the lead at the 62:20 mark. Everson was credited with the assist.
L-Cats junior goalkeeper Ryleigh Kulow stopped one shot, while Eagles sophomore goalie Rachel Simonson made nine saves.
"It was a very cold morning and it took us a bit to find our standard of play against Jefferson," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "They are a much-improved squad, especially on the back line.
"However, I was very proud of how we didn't stop giving enough effort to find two goals before the clock reached 80 minutes. Kaci had a great top shelf finish from about 20 yards out, and we were very happy for Addy Roberts because she scored on a crash from a driven cross, which is something we've really been pushing our forwards and wing mids on."
Against the Comets (3-3-1), Kulow made 14 saves, helping Lake Mills remain unbeaten as the teams played to a 0-0 draw. Delavan-Darien's Marta Shackett stopped two shots.
"I think we really grew a lot from this game," Hegstrom said. "Our defense really stepped up and limited the number of really great looks for them. Ry certainly showed some of her highlight-reel stuff to make sure to preserve the shutout.
"We did create some chances but clearly not enough though. We are excited to continue to grow with next week's set of games and physical games like this one helps prove that we can compete with anyone."
Game 1
LAKE MILLS 2,
JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 0 2 -- 2
Second half: LM -- Everson, 55:22; Roberts (Everson), 62:20.
