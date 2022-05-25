Cambridge/Deerfield sophomore forward Kaila Buehler (13) takes a shot while being marked by Lakeside Lutheran's Ella Ristow (18) during the second half of a Capitol Conference game in Lake Mills on Tuesday. The Warriors won 2-1 and Ristow converted a penalty kick in the 66th minute for the game-winning score.
LAKE MILLS -- Ella Ristow scored the game-winning goal in the 66th minute on a penalty kick and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team defeated visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 2-1 in the Capitol Conference finale for both teams on Tuesday.
Kaylee Farrar got C/D United (4-8-1, 2-5-0 Capitol) on the board in the 17th minute with an unassisted goal. Lakeside's Lily Schuetz equalized in the 55th minute on an assist by Averi Wolfram. Eleven minutes later, Ristow converted the PK to give the Warriors (7-11-2, 3-3-1) the lead for good.
Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped six shots while C/D's Isabella Graffin made five saves. Both teams attempted seven shots on goals.
"We are so proud of the intensity and determination our girls displayed on the field tonight," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "They did not let a halftime score or a physically tough game get in their heads. We stuck with it and played our game, coming back for the win."
