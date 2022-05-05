MONROE — Fort Atkinson’s girls soccer team topped host Monroe 3-0 in a Badger Conference game on Thursday, April 28.
The Blackhawks scored twice in the first two minutes of the game to gain control.
On Tuesday, Fort fell to host Stoughton 1-0.
The Blackhawks travel to face Watertown tonight and play Beaver Dam on the road on Saturday.
WHIPPETS FALL TO SPARTANS, CHIEFS
MCFARLAND — The visiting Whitewater girls soccer team fell to state top-ranked McFarland 11-1 on Monday in a Rock Valley contest.
Mayte Navejas scored the Whippets’ lone goal in the 53rd minute. Goalie Marina Linos finished with 13 saves for Whitewater.
Grace Breuchel scored in the seventh, 25th, 55th, 64th and 67th minutes for the Spartans, who also got a hat trick from Elise Gillen. Gillen scored in the 12th, 21st and 26th minutes. Lucia Matenaer (24th), Avery Pennenkamp (39th) and Sierra Binger (60th) also scored.
On Thursday, April 28, the Whippets fell to host Big Foot/Williams Bay 2-1 in a league game.
Natalia Sortino scored for the Whippets, who had 14 shots on goal and got four saves courtesy of Linos.
Madison West and Annie Sanchez both scored for the Chiefs, who had six shots on goal and got nine saves from keeper Maylani Venegas.
WARRIORS LOSE TO WOLVERINES
WALWORTH — Megan Cornell scored five goals and Waterford beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 8-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday held at Big Foot High School.
Cornell scored in the 11th, 13th, 40th, 43rd and 46th minutes for the Wolverines. Leah Dehne added two goals and Paige Strasser also scored.
Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped 12 shots. The Warriors were outshot 20-2.
