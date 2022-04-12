CAMBRIDGE — Two goals in the second half by the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team pulled United to a 2-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday night.
“The intensity of the girls, making adjustments to the lineup and getting them out of their heads mentally. They were just thinking too much of it, but the second half was much better,” said Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Betty Rodriguez.
Although the first half ended scoreless between both sides, United had an opportunity to take the lead. Junior midfielder Aly Farrar hit a shot that curled wide of the post in the 17th minute.
Farrar hit a chip shot over the Luther Prep keeper in the 23rd minute, but the ball hit the crossbar, bounced straight down and back out, keeping the score level at zero.
“We weren’t playing to our best level of play. We didn’t possess the ball in the first half to our level, we could’ve played more simple,” said Rodriguez.
In the 48th minute, Sinai Palacios put the Phoenix (0-1-1) up 1-0 with a goal. United (2-0-1) tied the game in the 58th minute when sophomore forward Zoey Rank found the back of the net.
With the game tied, United continued pressing into the Luther Prep half. A hand ball was called on the Phoenix in the goalkeeper box at the 62nd minute. Freshman forward Kaylee Farrar drilled the penalty kick past the keeper, giving United a 2-1 lead.
Maintaining a defensive approach for the remainder of the game, the Cambridge/Deerfield defense cleared any through balls to the sidelines. Cambridge/Deerfield senior goalkeeper Bella Griffin knocked down a cross on a corner kick in the 77th minute and then made a diving save on the rebound shot, giving United the 2-1 victory.
Griffin recorded 10 saves in the win.
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1
CDU 0 2 — 2
WLP 0 1 — 1
Second half: WLP: Palacios, 47:57. CDU — Zoey Rank, 51:37; Kaylee Farrar 61:53 (PK).
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls soccer team scored three times in the opening 25 minutes and defeated visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-1 in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Olivia Klubertanz scored in the second minute on an assist by Ava Schmidt, Addison Roberts scored unassisted at the 4:41 mark and Josy Cefalu capped the flurry of scores with a 25th-minute goal. Roberts was credited with the assist.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Leyla Chavez made it 4-0 assisted by Cefalu.
Lake Mills (4-0-1, 1-0-0 Capitol Conference) improved its win streak to four games and goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped five shots.
“It was great to see our high energy and heavy press pay off in the opening minutes with quick goals,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “Lakeside gave us some difficulty knocking it around as efficiently as we have been, so credit to them and their coaching staff. Lakeside also controlled a bit of possession in the second half, so I was pleased to see our defense held strong and got us our first conference win.
“Additionally, I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with our improvement from our young squad. The girls are becoming great soccer players, but they’re even better kids that are loving the ride and truly enjoy playing together.”
For Lakeside (1-3-0, 0-1-0), Maria Vick scored unassisted in the 67th minute and goalie Ava Wilson made six saves.
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
Lake Mills 3 1 — 4
First half: LM — Klubertanz (Schmidt), 1:17, Roberts, 4:41, Cefalu (Roberts), 24:18.
Second half: LM — Chavez (Cefalu), 42:19; LL: Vick, 66:22.
Saves: LL (Wilson) 6, LM (Kulow) 5.
Shots on goal: LL 6, LM 10.
WHITEWATER 7, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
JANESVILLE — Mayte Navejas scored twice and Whitewater’s girls soccer team topped host Janesville Parker 7-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Natalia Sortino opened the scoring in the second minute. Teona Krivykh (32nd minute), Vivi Hauck (40th minute), Navejas (42nd and 55th minutes), Adriana Dixon (penalty kick in 57th minute) and Caelyn Caputo (71st minute) also contributed goals for the Whippets.
Whitewater goalie Marina Linos stopped three shots.
EDGEWOOD 5, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson’s girls soccer team fell to visiting Madison Edgewood 5-0 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
Sonoma Beyer and Madison Foley both scored twice for the Crusaders and Ellen Weinstock added a goal.
The Blackhawks, who host Waukesha North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., fall to 1-2-0 overall.
