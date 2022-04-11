WHITEWATER — Fort Atkinson’s girls soccer team earned its first victory of the season, beating host Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The Blackhawks (1-1-0) controlled possession for much of the first half and peppered the Whitewater net with shot attempts but didn’t have anything to show for it until sophomore midfielder Gracyn Heine scored in the 38th minute.
Fort led 1-0 at the break before doubling its advantage shortly after halftime on another score by Heine.
The Whippets fall to 0-1-3 overall.
The Blackhawks host Edgewood tonight, while the Whippets travel to face Janesville Parker.
FORT ATKINSON 2, WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Fort 1 1 — 2
Whitewater 0 0 — 0
First half — FA: Heine, 37:20.
LAKE MILLS 10, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
LAKE MILLS — Addie Ninneman scored four goals and Ava Schmidt and Kaci Everson both notched hat tricks as the Lake Mills girls soccer team routed visiting Janesville Parker 10-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The L-Cats (3-0-1) scored seven first-half goals. Schmidt scored in the 7th, 18th and 58th minutes. Addie Ninneman found the back of the net in the 10th, 32nd, 34th and 55th minutes while Everson had goals in the 14th, 30th and 58th minutes. Josy Cefalu had a pair of assists and Olivia Karlen was also credited with an assist.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped three shots to earn the win.
“Another great showing from our young squad,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We really had outstanding flashes when connecting, and some great finishes throughout the night. We are gaining confidence in our driven shots at practice, and we’re happy it’s paying off under the lights on game nights.
“We look to continue to improve, as we move into our conference games. I thought Josy Cefalu, Olivia Klubertanz and Payton Kelly did a great job controlling the middle for us tonight, and our forwards erupted up top because of it. Our defense did a great job with our shape again under the direction of our keeper.”
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran tonight to open Capitol Conference play.
LAKE MILLS 10, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Parker 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 7 3 — 10
First half: LM — Schmidt, 6:42; A. Ninneman, 9:31; Everson (Cefalu) 13:56; Schmidt (Cefalu) 17:27; Everson (Karlen), 29:17; A. Ninneman, 31:53; A. Ninneman, 33:57.
Second half: LM — A. Ninneman, 54:29; Everson, 57:02; Schmidt, 57:46.
