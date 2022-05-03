LAKE MILLS — Sophomore Ava Schmidt scored two goals and Lake Mills rolled past visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 4-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer game at LMHS on Tuesday.
Schmidt scored on an assist by sophomore Olivia Klubertanz in the 24th minute to make it 1-0. Freshman Addie Ninneman doubled the L-Cats lead in the 33rd minute and junior Kaci Everson was credited for the assist.
In the second half, Everson scored on an assist by senior Josy Cefalu in the 54th minute before Schmidt scored unassisted at the 64:14 mark for the final margin as the L-Cats pushed their record to 7-2-3 overall and 2-1-1 in conference matches.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped three shots to earn the shutout victory.
“This was an all around great team win tonight,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I’m so proud of the way that every girl fought tonight and earned this win, on parent’s night.
“Our defense was outstanding. Girls that started and came off the bench gave everything they had for this shutout. We really limited their attack, and we will need to continue to grow from this success.
“Olivia Klubertanz, Cefalu, Payton Kelly and Nev Ninneman dominated the middle of the field for us tonight, and that ultimately led to all three of our forwards finding the back of the net. Ava, Addie, and Kaci all had outstanding goals. We are excited to continue our work.”
C/D United (3-5-1, 1-3-0) sophomore Kaila Buehler made four saves and senior Isabella Graffin stopped three shots.
The L-Cats host Lodi on Tuesday, May 10, while C/D United hosts Platteville on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 4, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 2 2 — 4
First half: LM — Schmidt (Klubertanz), 23:02; A. Ninneman (Everson), 32:35.
Second half: LM — Everson (Cefalu), 53:42; Schmidt, 64:14.
Saves: C/D (Buehler 4, Graffin 3) 7; LM (Kulow) 3.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3
LAKE MILLS — Ella Ristow converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute and Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team got past visiting Wisconsin Heights 4-3 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-5-1, 1-2-1 Capitol) led 3-1 in the first half after Ella Schuetz scored on an assist by Olivia Ibeling in the 13th minute and Lily Schuetz scored on an assist by Ristow in the 30th minute.
The Vanguards’ Mikayla Teela scored on penalty kicks in the 35th and 60th minute to knot the game at 3 and wipe away the two-goal lead. Ristow, who also had an assist in the game, won it for Lakeside with three minutes remaining.
Warriors keeper Maria Vik stopped three shots to pick up the win. Lakeside, which travels to face Waterford on Thursday, had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, WISCONIN HEIGHTS 3
Wis. Heights 2 1 — 3
Lakeside 3 1 — 4
First half — LL: Wisconsin Heights own goal, 8:00; WH: Payne (PK), 10:00; LL: E. Schuetz (Ibeling), 13:00; LL: L. Schuetz (Ristow), 30:00; WH: Teela (PK), 35:00.
Second half — WH: Teela (PK), 60:00; LL: Ristow (PK), 77:00.
Saves — WH (Strait) 4, LL (Vik) 3.
Shots on goal — WH 3, LL 7.
