LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills girls soccer team remained unbeaten, scoring all of its goals in the first half of a 3-0 victory over Madison La Follette at LMHS on Tuesday.
Kaci Everson scored ninety seconds into the game on an assist by Josy Cefalu. Olivia Klubertanz made it 2-0 -- assisted by Everson -- in the 27th minute. Ava Schmidt scored unassisted at the 31:06 mark for the final margin.
Goalie Ryleigh Kulow earned the win, making six saves for the L-Cats (6-0-2).
"We are really proud of this win tonight," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "We really stuck to our goals going into tonight and executed them efficiently. We won a lot of 50-50 balls in the early going and created some incredibly talented finishes off of them. We will continue to build on that up top.
"As for our defense, I couldn't be more proud of how well we did at defending such a possessive style of play from La Follette. Our mids really worked hard tonight too.
"Ry of course made a few highlight-reel saves, but overall we are glad we earned another shutout going into Sugar River on Thursday. We just need to keep playing our game, and the sky is the limit."
The L-Cats play Sugar River on the road Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. at Belleville High School.
LAKE MILLS 3,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
La Follette 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 3 0 -- 3
First half -- LM: Everson (Cefalu), 1:30; Klubertanz (Everson), 26:32; Schmidt, 31:06.
Saves: LF (Lenzendorf) 9, LM (Kulow) 6.
CRAIG 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
JANESVILLE -- Liz Pierson scored twice in the second half to push Janesville Craig past the visiting Fort Atkinson girls soccer team 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Pierson scored on an assist by Lilli Rock in the 50th minute to break a scoreless tie. The Blackhawks equalized in the 70th minute before Pierson hit the game-winner unassisted in the 75th.
Craig had a 14-8 advantage in shots on goal.
CRAIG 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson 0 1 — 1
Janesville Craig 0 2 — 2
Second Half: C—Liz Pierson (Lilli Rick) 50:00. FA 70:00. C—Pierson 75:00.
Saves—FA 12; C 7 (Abby Trapp).
WHITEWATER 12,
MILW. SCHOOL OF ARTS 0
WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater girls soccer team beat visiting Milwaukee School of the Arts 12-0 in a nonconference home game on Tuesday.
Sophia Garcia scored in the first and sixth minutes while Mayte Navejas netted goals in the fourth and 40th minutes. Teona Krivykh (ninth minute), Andrea Alcala (13th), Adriana Dixon (14th), Belle Peterson (16th), Isabella Aranda (18th), Michelle Abarca (22nd), Vivi Hauck (29th) and Caelyn Caputo (30th) also scored.
Goalie Marina Linos earned the win.
ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 3,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
LAKE MILLS -- Haley Mersberger scored twice as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah topped the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 3-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Mersberger scored unassisted in the 11th and 13th minutes. Maggi Elias added a goal in the 59th minute.
Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson stopped five shots.
ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 3,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Elkhart Lake 2 1 -- 3
Lakeside 0 0 -- 0
First half -- EL-G: Mersberger, 11:00; Mersberger, 13:00.
Second half -- EL-G: Elias, 59:00.
Saves -- EL-G (Kesler) 5, LL (Wilson) 5.
Shots on goal -- EL-G 8, LL 5.
