Laurel Miller netted a hat trick to lead the Fort Atkinson girls soccer team to a 5-0 nonconference win over Beaver Dam Tuesday in Fort Atkinson.
Miller scored twice in the first half and added one more in the second half. Alexa Dahnert and Payton Neste also scored goals.
Fort Atkinson moved to 1-0-1 with the victory.
Heights 4, Lakeside 2
MAZOMANIE — Samantha Herrling scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute as Wisconsin Heights scored three times in the second half to earn victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (1-2-1, 0-2-1 Capitol) were down a goal early after Gwen Childs scored unassisted in the 10th minute for the first or her two goals. Lakeside evened it on a goal by senior Mia Murray eight minutes later and a 28th-minute score by Averi Wolfram, assisted by Murray, gave Lakeside an early advantage.
Keerya Payne scored in the 55th minute to even it up for Heights.
