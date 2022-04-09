Lakeside Lutheran senior Lily Schuetz scores the game-winning goal in the 65th minute of a home game against Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday. The Warriors won 1-0 and Averi Wolfram assisted on the score.
LAKE MILLS -- Senior Lily Schuetz scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team edged Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0 in a snowy nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
Schuetz snuck a low shot past the outstretched reach CWC goalie Mary Doughty. Averi Wolfram was credited with the assist for the Warriors (1-2-0).
Lakeside keeper Ava Wilson made one save.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills to open Capitol Conference play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 1,
LUTHER PREP 1
WHITEWATER -- Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle and Luther Prep played to a 1-1 tie in a nonconference girls soccer match at Whitewater High School in inclement weather on Friday.
The Whippets' Mayte Navejas scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.
The Phoenix, who were playing their season opener and technically the home team since the game was moved to Whitewater to be played on an artificial surface, equalized in the 65th minute courtesy of junior Katie Schoeneck. Freshman Sinai Palacios was credited with the assist.
Whitewater (0-1-2) keeper Marina Linos stopped five shots and LPS goalie Reba Schroeder made one save.
The Phoenix open Capitol Conference play on the road against Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday.
BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 4, JEFFERSON 0
JEFFERSON -- Madison West scored twice and had an assist as Big Foot/Williams Bay beat the host Jefferson girls soccer team 4-0 in a Rock Valley opener for both teams on Thursday.
Bianca Mondragon and Kaitlyn Colquoun also scored for the Chiefs.
The Eagles (0-2-0, 0-1-0 RVC) had just two shots on goal.
