MONONA -- The Fort Atkinson girls soccer team lost to host Monona Grove 7-0 in a Badger Conference game on Friday.
The Blackhawks (2-10-1, 0-5-1 Badger) trailed 3-0 at halftime after the Silver Eagles' Maia Romero scored in the first minute off a penalty kick and Avery Tirschman (18th) and Cami Gilbertson (21st) added goals.
Fort travels to play Waunakee on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 7, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson 0 0 -- 0
Monona Grove 3 4 -- 7
First half: Maia Romero (PK), 1:00; Avery Tirschman (Delaney Bracken), 18:00; Cami Gilbertson, 21:00.
Second half: Chloe Adalin (Bracken), 41:00; Emma Dyer, 42:00; Ally Hilgart, 47:00; Kailey Adamski (PK).
EVANSVILLE 6, LAKE MILLS 0
EVANSVILLE -- Emma Stuart netted a hat trick as Evansville pushed past visiting Lake Mills 6-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game on Friday.
The Blue Devils led less than a minute into the game on a goal by Chinna Hermenson. Madeline Klaehn added a score in the 27th minute for the halftime margin of 2-0. Stuart scored in the 53rd, 67th and 69th minutes as Evansville pulled away.
Lake Mills (7-3-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped 15 shots. Evansville's Katie Krueger made six saves.
EVANSVILLE 6, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 0 0 -- 0
Evansville 2 4 -- 6
First half: E -- Hermenson (Olson), 0:31; Klaehn, 26:50.
Second half: E -- Stuart, 52:08; Stuart (Johnson), 66:53, Stuart, 68:26; Wallisch, 69:45.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 15; E (Krueger) 6.
WHIPPETS TOP COUGARS
WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle girls soccer team beat visiting Clinton 5-0 to conclude Rock Valley regular-season play on Friday.
Adriana Dixon netted a hat trick for the Whippets, scoring in the fourth, 20th and 66th minutes. Vivi Hauck (sixth minute) and Mayte Navejas also added goals.
On Thursday, Whitewater fell to visiting Elkhorn 10-0 in a nonconference game. Shaelyn Boutelle had a hat trick for the Elks, who also got two goals by Katelyn Haeft.
Whitewater keeper Marina Linos stopped 14 shots.
The Whippets fell to Evansville 9-1 on Monday, May 9. Emma Stuart scored four times for the Blue Devils. She found the back of the net in the first, 38th, 53rd and 59th minutes. Melanie Wallisch scored twice.
Whitewater's goal came on a 36th-minute penalty kick from Navejas. Linos made nine saves.
PHOENIX BLANK EAGLES
WATERTOWN -- Katie Schoeneck netted a hat trick and Luther Prep blanked visiting Jefferson 4-0 in a nonconference game at LPS on Saturday.
Schoeneck scored just 17 seconds into the game on an assist by Rachel Schoeneck.
Olivia Enter doubled the lead for the Phoenix (4-5-2) in the 54th minute. Katie Schoeneck scored again on an assist by Rachel Schoeneck in the 76th minute and Katie Schoeneck found the back of the net again 90 seconds later for the final margin.
LPS keeper Reba Schroeder stopped two shots. Rachel Simonson made 11 saves for the Eagles (1-12-0).
LUTHER PREP 4, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 -- 0
Luther Prep 1 3 -- 4
First half -- LP: K. Schoeneck (R. Schoeneck), 0:17.
Second half -- LP: Enter (Rutschow), 53:59; K. Schoeneck (R. Schoeneck), 75:13; K. Schoeneck (Palacios), 76:55.
Saves -- J (Simonson) 11; LP (Schroeder) 2.
