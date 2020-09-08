Freshman Rebecca Christ won two events during the Fort Atkinson swim team’s 98-70 loss to River Valley Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Tonight’s meet was a lot closer than our first several, however we came up a little short,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “However, this team’s no-quit attitude was on full display tonight with another 17 personal best times out of 24 individual swims.”
Christ earned her first victory of the night in the 100-yard butterfly. She clocked in with a time of 1 minute, 15.02 seconds. The second-place time was more than six seconds away (1:21.40).
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Christ finished first with a time of 1:20.8. Teammate Sierra Schultz was the runner-up in the event with a 1:25.14.
The freshman is emerging as the Blackhawks’ top swimmer this season.
“She (Christ) just constantly pushes herself in practice and is starting to see the times start to show her efforts,” Hill said.
Schultz’s individual second-place finish was one of Fort Atkinson’s four on the night.
In the second race of the dual, Grace Gustin took second with a time of 2:21.99 in the 200-yard freestyle. The next race Mel Allie placed second with a time of 2:53.23 in the 200-yard individual medley. Gustin also earned a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:34.01.
Gustin trimmed off a whopping 26 seconds in the 500 freestyle.
The Blackhawks placed second in two relays Tuesday.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Christ and Allie teamed up with Tessa Byrnes and Lily Belzer for a time of 2:15.31. It was just short of the first-place time of 2:14.16 set by a River Valley team.
Belzer, Allie, Schultz and Christ clocked in with the second-best time in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:00.42.
