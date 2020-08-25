Rebecca Christ and Sierra Schultz both earned first-place finishes as the Fort Atkinson girls swim team opened up its season with a dual loss against Watertown Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson.
The meet was the first high school athletic event held in Fort Atkinson in over five months.
“I was very proud of how our girls swam,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “It’s extremely difficult to get ready for any competition with only six practices under our belt, but our girls swam extremely hard which is all I can ask for. It felt great to be back in action though.”
Christ captured the Blackhawks’ first top finish of the night in the 500-yard freestyle. Christ timed in at 6 minutes, 42 seconds to take the top spot.
Grace Gustin placed second in the event with a 7:12.67.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Schultz finished first with a time of 1:24.15. Allie Mel was the runner-up in the event with a time of 1:30.62.
“We had several excellent swims tonight,” Hill said. “Sierra Schultz was able to earn her first win as a Blackhawk swimmer in the 100 breaststroke. Rebecca Christ and Melanie Allie had very strong high school debuts.”
In the first varsity swim event of the fall, the relay team of Christ, Mel, Schultz and Lily Belzer helped the Blackhawks to a second-place finish with a 2:16.88 in the 200-yard medley. The Fort Atkinson four led through most of the event, but the Watertown team of Nicole Van Zanten, Caty Kaczmarek, Katie Johnson and Rae Heier took first with a 2:13.10.
In the first individual event of the season, Gustin placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:29.01. In the 100-yard butterfly, Mel finished third with a time of 1:24.66. Samantha Erstad also got the Blackhawks’ a third-place finish with a 1:07.15 in the 100-yard freestyle. Erstad was a sliver away from second place as Watertown’s Maura Prochaska took the runner-up spot with a 1:07.10.
The team of Mel, Schultz, Erstad and Belzer came up just short of a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The foursome teamed up for a time of 2:02.24. Watertown took first in the event with a 2:02.08.
“It was also great to have Lily Belzer back in our sprints as she missed her sophomore campaign due to injury,” Hill said.
The night was closed out with Gustin, Christ, Erstad and Tessa Byrnes taking second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
