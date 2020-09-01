Sierra Schultz placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead the Fort Atkinson girls swim team to a 133-37 loss to Elkhorn Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Tonight was another tough meet for us. Elkhorn was a little too much for us to handle,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “However, I thought that we swam extremely well. Out of a possible 26 individual swims we had 20 season-best times. Which as a coach I was extremely pleased to see.”
Schultz was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 24.37 seconds. Olivia Moore finished first for the Elks with a 1:18.31.
Lily Belzer and Rebecca Christ both earned a pair of third-place finishes for the Blackhawks.
Belzer was third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.97. Megan Turk won the event with a time of 27.80. Belzer also took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:03.97. Elkhorn’s Emma Weinstock won narrowly with a 1:03.02.
Christ finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. She clocked in at 1:15.71 in the 100 butterfly and 6:48.89 in the 500 freestyle.
“We had strong swims from Lily Belzer in the 50 and 100 frees,” Hill said. “Rebecca Christ had a strong showing in the 100 fly and 500.”
Fort Atkinson started off the night with a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Schultz, Belzer, Mel Allie and Tessa Byrnes teamed up for a time of 2:18.5 in the event.
Schultz, Belzer, Allie and Samantha Erstad also took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The group touched the final wall at 2:00.69. In the 400-yard freestyle, Christ, Erstad, Sydney Maas and Grace Gustin placed third with a 4:44.88.
Individual fourth-place finishes for Fort Atkinson included Grace in the 200-yard freestyle (2:29.70), Allie in the 200-yard individual medley (3:00.15) and Erstad in the 50-yard freestyle (29.27).
Mel Allie was mistakenly reported as Allie Mel in the Aug. 26 edition of the Daily Union. We apologize for the mistake.
