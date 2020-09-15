Grace Gustin earned a pair of individual first-place finishes to help the Fort Atkinson girls swim team to its first win of the season with a 74-50 win over Portage Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“With numbers on our side tonight we were able to get our first win of the season,” Blackhawk head coach Evan Hill said. “With that said though, it wasn’t just numbers that were on our side as once again 60 percent of our individuals swims were season bests.”
Gustin finished first in in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 18.66 seconds. Sydney Maas took second in the event with a time of 2:27.54. Gustin also clocked in with the top time in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:21.04. Maas placed as the runner-up in the event.
Samantha Erstad earned the Blackhawks other individual win of the night in the 50-yard freestyle. Erstad timed in at 28.57, while teammate Lily Belzer was close behind in second at 28.99.
Fort Atkinson also won two relays on Tuesday. In the first event of the night, Tessa Byrnes, Sierra Schultz, Rebecca Christ and Mel Allie teamed up for a time of 2:16.28 in the 200-yard medley relay, good for first.
In the final event of the meet, Erstad, Gustin, Schultz and Belzer finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:32.05.
Second-place individual finishes for Fort Atkinson Tuesday included: Schultz in the 200-yard medley (2:44.27), Christ in the 100-yard butterfly (1:18.18) and Belzer in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.8).
“With school starting up the girls are starting to feel the grind of the Blackhawk swimming program and the academic load,” Hill said. “Even though they are all pretty tired it is a fantastic sign to see that they are still dropping time.”
