JEFFERSON -- Junior Jordyn Davis won two individual events and junior Zoey Rank won the 200-yard individual medley, helping the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team place third at Saturday's Southern Lakes Conference meet at JHS.
The EagleJays scored 307.5 points.
Davis won the 100 butterfly by four one hundredths of a second in 1:00.20 over Whitewater sophomore Makayla Bazeley (1:00.24). Davis also claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:00.21 by a little over a second. Rank won the 200 IM in 2:13.03 by more than four and a half seconds and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.56).
J/C added a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay by Davis, Rank and seniors Emma Riedl and Alexandria Ostopowicz in 1:52.44. The same quartet placed third in the 200 free relay in 1:45.18.
Riedl took fifth in the 50 freestyle in :26.14 and was seventh in the 100 free (:58.31). Junior Emma Gehring was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:21.77) and sophomore teammate Campbell Krause was eighth (2:23.20).
For the Whippets, who scored 187 points to finish sixth, Bazeley won the 200 freestyle by four tenths of a second in 2:03.33. Senior Grace Foucault placed third in the 100 freestyle in :57.18 and got fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.08).
Senior Brooke Bazeley took third in the 500 freestyle in 6:02.48 and sophomore teammate Emerson Dunham placed fifth (6:06.51). The 200 medley relay of Foucault, Dunham, Makayla Bazeley and Brooke Bazeley placed fifth in 2:02.46. The same quartet placed sixth in the 400 free relay in 4:07.72.
Jefferson and Whitewater's Division 2 sectional is next Saturday at Sauk Prairie.
Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger Co-Op 533.5, Burlington 489.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 307.5, Elkhorn 251.5, Edgerton/Evansville 215, Whitewater 187, Platteville/Lancaster 140, The Prairie School/St. Catherine's 26, Delavan-Darien 12.
