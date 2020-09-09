Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks finished eighth at the Badger South Conference meet. Fort Atkinson was unable to advance any swimmers to the Division 2 state meet.
Coach’s resume: Former Fort Atkinson standout out swimmer Evan Hill enters his sixth season as the Blackhawks head coach.
Top returners: Fort Atkinson brings back Sam Erstad, Grace Gustin, Sierra Schultz and Lily Belzer. Erstad returns as a sprinter in both freestyle events, as well as a solid leg on relay teams.
Gustin will contribute as a strong distance freestyle swimmer, while Schultz will be a go-to swimmer for the Blackhawks in breaststrokes. After missing her sophomore season, Belzer brings added depth to Fort Atkinson’s sprints.
Departing players: The Blackhawks lost several strong contributors from last season’s team with the departure of Emmi Belzer, Brooke Hartwig and Lexi Dudzek.
Mel Allie and Rebecca Christ will help make up for the Blackhawks’ lost production.
Season thoughts: “With everything going on currently, we are quite glad to be back in the water,” Hill said.
