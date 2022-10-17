The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team won one event and placed seventh at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday.
Zoey Rank won the 100-yard backstroke by a full second in 1 minute, 9 seconds. Rank also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02 for J/C, which scored 161 points and had five finishes in the top five or better.
The 200 medley relay of Jordyn Davis, Rank, Emma Riedl and Alexandria Ostopowicz finished fourth (1:56).
Davis took fifth in the 100 butterfly in 1:02 and finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:02. Riedl took ninth in the 50 freestyle in :26.48 and finished 10th in the 100 freestyle in :58.43.
The 200 freestyle relay of Davis, Ostopowicz, Riedl and Rank finished seventh in 1:46.
The EagleJays host Whitewater for a conference dual today.
BLACKHAWKS 10TH
Fort Atkinson's girls swim team scored 10 points and placed 10th at its home invite.
Tessa Byrnes took 14th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12 and placed 16th in the 100 backstroke (1:11). Sonja Morales was 17th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.
"Overall, we swam fantastic," Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. "We had 11 season-bests as well as a few lifetime bests. At this point of the season to still be having best times is great to see, especially seeing how all the girls are consistently talking about how tired they are."
Fort has a conference dual at Watertown today.
Team scores: Middleton 545, Monona Grove 393, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 297, Oregon 285, Sauk Prairie 167, DeForest 165, Jefferson/Cambridge 161, Watertown 78, Badger Co-Op 66, Fort Atkinson 10, Fort Atkinson JV 3.
