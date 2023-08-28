Tom Lieder Invite
MILTON — Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis won two individual and one relay events apiece for the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team at Saturday’s season-opening Tom Lieder Invitational.

Rank, Davis, Jada Rank and Emma Gehring swam on the first-place 200-yard medley relay, which won by three seconds in 1 minute, 55.55 seconds.

  
