BEAVER DAM — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team was defeated in straight sets in every match against Beaver Dam in a dual Tuesday at Beaver Dam High School.

After a win yesterday, Olivia Granec was defeated at No. 1 singles by Lindsay Propst, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Sarah Holzi was bested by Riley Smith by a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Like Granec, Sierra Jelinek also picked up a victory yesterday, but the No. 3 singles player fell Tuesday versus Grayce Klawitter, 6-1, 6-0. Cassidy Becker lost at No. 4 singles to Cora Wendt, 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, the Fort Atkinson duo of Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones earned one game victory as the pair lost to Madelyn Connaughty and Hannah Budde, 6-1, 6-0.

The Blackhawks had their closest match of the day at No. 2 doubles. Angela Unate and Christa Sebranek won a total of six games in a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Abby Okon and Emily Gabel.

Beaver Dam’s Lexi Bird and Brooklyn Torres won at No. 3 doubles versus Fort Atkinson’s Lily Congdon and Alex Theriault, 6-0, 6-1.

