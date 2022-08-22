The Jefferson girls tennis team went 3-0 to win the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge doubles quadrangular at Rock River Park on Monday.
The Eagles, who improve to 7-0 on the season, beat Janesville Parker 6-0, topped Beloit Memorial 6-0 and defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4-2. The meet consisted of three duals comprising six doubles matches apiece.
Jefferson’s No. 1A doubles team of Gracie Niebler and Madeline Dehnert went 3-0. The Eagles’ No. 2 tandem of Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel also won three times, as did Alexa Medina and Lilly Duddeck (No. 4 doubles) and Vanessa Ganser and Ava Geyer (No. 5 doubles).
“Everybody pretty much played well,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “It was fun to watch Gracie and Maddie play doubles together. They hit the ball so well and so strong their opponents had trouble getting it back.
“I was also pleased with the team of Kieran O’Reilly and Maryam Perez-Hernandez, who lost to Beloit in the first set 6-1 and came back and won 6-4 in the second set, also winning the tiebreaker 10-7.
“No. 2 doubles with Aeryn and Bre looked good. They kept the ball in play. Nothing flashy. The team of Alexa and Lilly were great. They are good players who even though they play mostly singles know how to play doubles too and keep the ball in play.
“Vanessa Ganser and Ava Geyer at No. 5 doubles to go undefeated is a good shot in the arm to know where they are at. They can continue improving throughout the season.”
The Eagles compete in the Edgerton triangular today.
BLACKHAWKS GO 2-1
The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team went 2-1 at its home meet. The Blackhawks earned a 5-1 victory over Beloit Memorial and a 5-1 decision versus Janesville Parker before falling in their final match to Jefferson, 4-2.
Fort/Cambridge’s No. 3 doubles duo of Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert went 3-0. Sierra Jelinek and Lillian Granec (No. 1A singles) and Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid (No. 2 doubles) both won two matches.
The Blackhawks host Monroe this afternoon in the Badger Challenge.
JEFFERSON 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Doubles: Niebler/Dehnert, Jeff, def. Lovelace/Craker 6-0, 6-0; O’Reilly/Perez-Hernandez, Jeff, def. Egger/Barnes 6-4, 6-1; Mengel/Messmann, Jeff, def. Mohr/McCumber 6-1, 6-0; Kamenick/Crabtree, Jeff, def. Garcia Sevilla/Kampmann 6-3, 6-1; Medina/Duddeck, Jeff, def. Franke/Schouille 6-0, 6-0; Ganser/Geyer, Jeff, def. Adams/Sachs 6-0, 6-0.
JEFFERSON 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Doubles: Niebler/Dehnert, J, def. L. Ramsden/S. Ramsden 6-3, 6-1; O’Reilly/Perez-Hernandez, J, def. Middleton/Traver 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Zarinana/Aleman 6-1, 6-2; Kamenick/Crabtree, J, def. Davison/Estrada-Castro 6-1, 6-2; Medina/Duddeck, J, def. Cabrera/Middleton 6-0, 6-1; Ganser/Geyer, J, def. Grenawalt/Martinez Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
JEFFERSON 4, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 2
Doubles: Niebler/Dehnert, J, def. Jelinek/Granec 6-0, 6-1; Adelmeyer/Rue, FA/C, def. O’Reilly/Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-3; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Kincaid/Nysted 6-1, 6-2; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Kamenick/Crabtree 6-3, 6-1; Medina/Duddeck, J, def. Sampayo/Torres 6-0, 6-1; Ganser/Geyer, J, def. Ready/Dunne 6-4, 6-2.
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1
Doubles: Jelinek/Granec, FA/C, def. L. Ramsden/S. Ramsden 6-3, 7-6 (5); Rue/Adelmeyer, FA/C, def. Traver/Middleton 6-2, 6-2; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Zarinana/Aleman 6-1, 6-0; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Davision/Estrada-Castro 6-4, 6-1; Sampayo/Torres, FA/C, def. Cabrera/Middleton 6-0, 6-1; Grenawalt/Martinez Delgado, BM, def. Hummel/Torres 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Doubles: Jelinek/Granec, FA/C, def. Lovelace/Craker 6-1, 6-1; Barnes/Egger, JP, def. Adelmeyer/Rue 6-0, 6-3; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. McCumber/Mohr 6-0, 6-1; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Kampmann/Garcia Sevilla 6-0, 6-1; Sampayo/Torres, FA/C, def. Franke/Schouille 6-0, 6-1; Lemke/Copp, FA/C, def. Sachs/Adams 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.