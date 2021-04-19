JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team concluded regular season play with a 5-1 home victory over Rock Valley foe Whitewater on Tuesday.
The format of the meet saw six doubles matches contested.
The Eagles’ Gracie Niebler and Laura Traver defeated the Whippets’ Emilia Houwers and Mariana Cano 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Jefferson’s Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse fell to Anisa Dauti and Crystal Chan 6-3, 6-4 while Eden Dempsey/Meghan Magner earned a point for the home team with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Elizabeth Katzman and Brianna Vidales.
Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddeck won 6-3, 6-2, Alivia Dearborn and Francis Watson were 6-0, 6-0 winners and Alexa Medina and Julie Arellano won 8-5 to round out the scoring.
