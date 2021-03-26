WHITEWATER — The Eagles swept doubles action as the Jefferson girls tennis team defeated host Whitewater, 5-2, in a Rock Valley Conference match on Friday.
Whippet freshman Emilia Houwers handed Eagle sophomore Gracie Niebler a loss with a 7-5, 6-4 Whitewater victory at No. 1 singles.
"She (Niebler) had a real close match," Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. "I think she was pleased with how things went, expect that she loss."
Jefferson senior Laura Traver beat Whitewater senior Crystal Chan, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
"Laura Traver did her thing, so consistent and under control," Rogers said.
Whitewater junior Anisa Dauti won a close two-set match with Jefferson sophomore Alexa Medina, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). Eagle senior Alivia Dearborn cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Whippet junior Haley Street at the fourth singles flight.
The Jefferson (5-1) duo of senior Eden Dempsey and junior Meghan Magner topped the senior Whitewater pair of Liz Katzman and Mariana Cano, 7-5, 6-3 at the top doubles flight.
"They were down 5-2 the first set, came back to win 7-5," Rogers said. "They pretty much cruised in the second set."
At No. 2 doubles, the Eagles won 6-2, 6-2 thanks to senior Emily Carlson and sophomore Lily Duddeck. Brenna Fox-Simes and Briana Vidales were on the losing side for the Whippets.
Jefferson seniors Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse captured a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles against Whitewater freshman Vanesa Wence and senior Jeanette Falcon.
"They really dominated their opponents," Rogers said. "They were in control the whole match."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.