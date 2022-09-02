Eagles beat Chiefs
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson girls tennis team opened Rock Valley play by beating visiting Big Foot 6-1 on Thursday.

Seniors Gracie Niebler (No. 2 flight) and Alexa Medina (No. 3 flight) and sophomore Amy Kamenick (No. 4 flight) earned straight-set victories for the Eagles, who improved to 14-0. Chiefs senior Jameson Gregory edged Jefferson freshman Maddie Dehnert 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-5 at No. 1 singles.

