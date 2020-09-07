WALWORTH — The Lake Mills girls tennis team lost 6-1 to Big Foot and fell 4-3 to Brookfield Academy at the Big Foot triangular on Saturday.
Against Big Foot, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer won 6-0, 7-5 at No.2 doubles.
In the Brookfield match, the L-Cats won the top three singles flights.
At the No. 1 spot, Claudia Curtis was victorious 6-3, 6-6 (10-9). Isabelle Retrum (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-1 while Hannah Williams (No. 3) was a 6-2, 6-2 victor.
“The team played a lot better in our second match of the day, I am excited to play Big Foot again on Friday,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “Singles really stepped up in the second match. Curtis, Retrum and Alexander played aggressive and it shows in their scores.”
Brookfield won the event with nine points, edging Big Foot by one. Lake Mills scored four points.
