LAKE MILLS — The L-Cat girls tennis team began its season with three wins at the Lake Mills Invitational Saturday morning at Lake Mills High School.
Lake Mills went 3-0 in matches on Saturday, while Milwaukee St. Thomas More finished second with a 2-1 record.
The L-Cats defeated Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 7-0.
At No. 1 singles, Jena Smith triumphed 6-1, 6-3. Isabel Retrum dropped the same number of games as Smith, winning her match 6-2, 6-2.
Claudia Curtis lost just two games in her match at No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Molly Williams didn’t drop a single game in her match, collecting a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles for Lake Mills, Juliana Wagner and Gabby Mahr teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Over at No. 2 doubles, Makaylah Lege and Mia Kroll triumphed 6-1, 6-2. Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander won their match at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-0, 6-2.
It was much of the same for Lake Mills against Waupun, as the L-Cats picked up another 7-0 victory.
Smith, Retrum, Curtis and Williams all won their singles matches in two sets.
The L-Cat doubles teams dropped just two games combined, as two of the three doubles teams won in sweeping 6-0, 6-0 fashion.
Waupun finished third at the invitational with a 1-2 record. Whitefish Bay Dominican forfeited their matches at the invitational, finishing winless.
Lake Mills will be back in action Monday at Jefferson High School at 9 a.m.
