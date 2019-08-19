JEFFERSON — Lake Mills earned its second tournament sweep of the year, collecting a 3-0 record at the Jefferson quadrangular Monday morning at Jefferson High School.
The L-Cats blanked Mayville and Janesville Parker, 7-0, and narrowly defeated the host Eagles, 4-3.
Against Jefferson, Lake Mills collected just one singles win, but swept doubles action for the L-Cats’ 4-3 triumph.
Senior Jena Smith was the lone L-Cat to win at singles, playing at the No. 1 spot. Smith defeated Anna Kallsen by a score of 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, sophomore Isabel Retrum fell in her match, 6-4, 6-0 to Eryn Warner.
Freshman Claudia Curtis won seven games in her match at No. 3 singles, but ultimately was defeated by Gracie Niebler, 6-3, 6-4.
Junior Molly Williams was bested by the Eagles’ Laura Traver at the No. 4 singles spot.
Over in doubles, junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr won their match at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-2, score against Rialey Martin and Mackenzkie Pinnow
At No. 2 doubles, the senior duo of Makaylah Legel and Mia Kroll came out victorious against Jefferson’s Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey by a score of 6-3, 6-2.
Sophomore Hannah Alexander and junior Brooke Sehmer picked up a tight, 6-3, 7-5, victory against Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel at No. 3 doubles.
The L-Cats cruised against Janesville Parker. All four of Lake Mills’ singles players won their matches, dropping a combined three games as a group.
Curtis won her match in sweeping fashion, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.
At No. 3 doubles, Alexander and Sehmer also won their match in a sweep, winning 6-0, 6-0.
It was much of the same for the L-Cats against Mayville.
Smith swept her match at the top-singes flight (6-0, 6-0).
The L-Cats will play in an invitational hosted by Mukwonago on Friday and Saturday, while the Eagles will be back in Jefferson on Wednesday against Columbus at 10 a.m.
Whitewater
The Whippets started their season on Monday at the East Troy quadrangular, recording a 1-2 record.
Whitewater defeated Monroe, 4-3, for the Whippets’ one win on the day. East Troy won the quad with a 3-0 mark.
“We are going to face some growing pains to begin the season as we have several new players and many others that have had to move up quite a bit in the lineup,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “Today I felt that we were moving in the right direction. Every match the kids played better; they started making strides in many areas and did what we needed to do to start improving. We definitely have things that we need to work on, but that is what these early matches are good for, showing where your strengths and weaknesses are and what you need to do to get better.”
Kaitlyn Partoll, playing out of the No. 2 singles spot, picked up two wins on the day. She defeated Monroe’s Bekah Rath, 6-2, 6-3, and beat Union Grove’s Abby Wilks by a score of 7-5, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Tessa Papcke won one match. Papcke outlasted the Cheesemaker’s Kelli Polnow, 6-4, 6-0.
Josie Hintz, playing at the No. 4 singles flight, also picked up a win against Monroe, winning her match, 6-0, 6-3.
The Whippets will be back in action on Tuesday with the Whitewater Quadrangular.
