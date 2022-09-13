MCFARLAND — The Jefferson girls tennis team lost to host McFarland 6-1 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ point came at No. 1 singles, where freshman Maddie Dehnert won 6-2, 6-0 over senior Laura Maudlin.
“Maddie was unbelievable,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Not only did she hit good, strong shots, but she was able to retrieve tons of shots her opponent hit, which was a great effort on her part to beat a polished opponent. Super proud of her.
“So many of these other matches we were right in it until the end, including Gracie Niebler at No. 2 singles, Alexa Medina at No. 3 singles, Amy Kamenick at No. 4 singles. These three were all up at one time in at least one of the sets but could not pull it off. Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann at No. 2 doubles won the first set before things kind of went south. Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree, just like against East Troy, had a good second set but could not pull it off.
“We just could not get over the hump. Hopefully we are to the point where we work hard to improve instead of letting things get stale. Hopefully we take initiative to get better before the conference tournament.”
Jefferson hosts Edgerton on Thursday.
MCFARLAND 6, JEFFERSON 1
Singles: Dehnert, J, def. L. Maudlin 6-2, 6-0; Liu, M, def. Niebler 6-4, 6-3; A. Maudlin, M, def. Medina 6-4, 6-4; Meinholdt, M, def. Kamenick 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Doubles: Witt/Sandine, M, def. O’Reilly/Arellano 6-1, 6-0; Robbins/Badula, M, def. Mengel/Messmann 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-3; Blau/Mistele, M, def. Duddeck/Crabtree 6-1, 6-4.
