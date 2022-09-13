Gracie Niebler
Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler hits a forehand return during a road match versus McFarland on Tuesday. The Eagles fell 6-1.

 Calahan Steed

MCFARLAND — The Jefferson girls tennis team lost to host McFarland 6-1 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.

The Eagles’ point came at No. 1 singles, where freshman Maddie Dehnert won 6-2, 6-0 over senior Laura Maudlin.

