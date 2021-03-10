Last season’s recap: The Jefferson girls tennis team went 12-9 last season and finished fourth in the Rock Valley Conference standings. In the postseason, Jefferson placed fifth out of 17 schools at its sectional meet.
Coach’s resume: Steve Rogers enters his 27th year of coaching.
Top returners: Gracie Niebler will likely be slotted as the No. 1 singles player for the Eagles. Rogers called Niebler someone who loves to play and has a strong game.
Also returning for Jefferson will be Laura Traver — who won the Eagles’ first sectional championship since 2005 at No. 4 singles last season. Meghan Magner was a strong player at No. 2 doubles for Jefferson last year and looks to bounce back after an ACL injury.
Departing players: The Eagles lost their top two singles players from last season in Anna Kallsen and Eryn Warner.
“Both girls worked hard at their games,” Rogers said. “They were captains and very consistent players.”
Season thoughts: “It is difficult to determine how we will do as a team because we had no formal summer programs,” Rogers said. “A lot will depend on how much playing the girls did on their own. Our schedule is also up in the air as many teams we normally play already had their season last fall. However, like so many sports and activities, we will be flexible and take whatever we can get. That includes not only how we handle the schedule but also the weather.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets finished eighth at subsectionals and 11th at sectionals last year.
Coach’s resume: John DenBoer will be in his first season as the head coach of Whitewater.
Top returners: Senior Mariana Cano was one of two Whippets to advance to sectionals last season, playing at No. 2 doubles.
Departing players: Cano’s No. 2 doubles partner — Melanie Reyes — was the Whippets biggest senior loss. Reyes and Cano were the lone representatives at sectionals for Whitewater last season.
Season thoughts: “We are greatly looking forward to this season,” DeBoer said. “The women have been giving great effort during fall training and we look forward to a successful season coming up.”
