WAUANKEE — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team was defeated in its season opener, 10-0, Friday at Ripp Park. 

At No. 1 singles, Olivia Granec took two games, but lost her match 6-0, 6-2. 

Sierra Jelinek and Angela Unate both won one game at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Ester Jones took two games at No. 4 singles as she fell, 6-0, 6-2. At the fifth flight, Brynn Torrenga lost 6-0, 6-3, while Sarah Holzi was defeated, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

Christa Sebranek won one game at No. 7 singles, while Cassidy Becker and Aailyah Yang were bested at No. 8 and No. 9 singles, respectively.

Lizzie Adelmeyer earned one game at the 10th singles flight. 

Lake Mills

MUKWONAGO — The L-Cats opened up their season with a 7-0 loss to Mukwonago and a 6-1 defeat to Menomonee Falls. 

Lake Mills' won their No. 1 doubles match against Menominee Falls as Gabby Mahr and Isabel Retrum cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. 

The L-Cats lost three tiebreakers on Friday.

Against Mukwonago, Katrina Breaker and Brooke Sehmer were bested, 6-3, 6-6 (5-7), 10-4 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles action against Mukwonago, Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke fell 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Against Menominee Falls, Nev Ninneman lost a 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 match at No. 4 singles.

At the No. 1 singles flight against the Warriors, Claudia Curtis won six games, but lost 4-2, 6-4. In her Menominee Falls' match, Curtis was defeated, 6-4, 6-3. 

