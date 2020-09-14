REEDSBURG — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team split singles play against Reedsburg in a 5-2 dual loss Monday in Reedsburg.

won at the top singles flight for the Blackhawks, collecting a 6-3, 6-4, victory over Reedsburg’s Danielle Peyer. At No. 3 singles, Sierra Jelinek earned a 7-6 (5), 6-0 win against Katelyn Wilhelm.

Cassidy Becker kept it close at the fourth singles flight, falling 6-3, 6-4 to Halle Hahn. Sarah Holzi was defeated at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.

The Blackhawks lost two matches in three sets in doubles play. Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones were bested at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, versus the Reedsburg’s duo of Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.

At No. 3 doubles, Lily Congdon and Alex Theriault lost a 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 match against Ashley Crary and Emma Rockweiler. The No. 2 doubles team of Fort Atkinson’s Angela Unate and Christa Sebranek were defeated by Vickrey Cummings and Brooke Benseman, 6-2, 6-3.

Luther Prep 4, Lake Mills 3

LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s girls tennis team defeated host Lake Mills on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Phoenix swept singles play to earn the 1-point decision.

Alethia Schmidt defeated Claudia Curtis 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 flight while Haley Olson beat Isabel Retrum 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

Abigail Schewe (No. 3) earned a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Hannah Alexander and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) beat Sydney Williams 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, The L-Cat team of Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker beat Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 1 flight.

Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer (No. 2) beat Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder 6-2, 6-2 while Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke (No. 3) bested Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke 6-3, 6-3.

